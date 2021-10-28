Stifel Nicolaus Raises Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $76.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.