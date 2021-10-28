Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to Buy

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,695.00.

Shares of RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

