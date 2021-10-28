Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,704 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Stitch Fix worth $81,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -325.17 and a beta of 1.95. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

