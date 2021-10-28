STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.90 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €37.90 ($44.59) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.32 ($47.44).

EPA STM opened at €38.85 ($45.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.64. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

