STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

STM traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 43,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

