Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,971% compared to the typical volume of 364 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Puxin during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Puxin in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Puxin during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Puxin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Puxin during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEW opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Puxin has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.