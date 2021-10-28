Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SunOpta Call Options (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 783% compared to the average daily volume of 552 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in SunOpta by 155.2% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SunOpta by 676.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 377.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

