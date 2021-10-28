Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,031% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.
UONEK opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
