Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,174 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,031% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

UONEK opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth $209,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 491.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.