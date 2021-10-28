Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.