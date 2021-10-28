Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SRI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

