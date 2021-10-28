Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

SEOAY opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

