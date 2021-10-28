Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

