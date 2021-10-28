Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

