Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.45.
NYSE:SUM opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190,129 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
