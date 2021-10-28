Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190,129 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

