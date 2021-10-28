Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Critical Contrast

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Westpac Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.84 $10.52 million N/A N/A Westpac Banking $20.72 billion 3.44 $1.56 billion $0.43 45.14

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit State Bank and Westpac Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Westpac Banking 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Westpac Banking pays out 204.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit State Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westpac Banking has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 29.82% N/A N/A Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westpac Banking beats Summit State Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St. George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne and RAMS brands. The Business Bank segment involves in sales and customer service of small-to-medium enterprise, commercial and agribusiness customers under the Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA brands. The BT Financial Group (Australia) segment manages wealth and insurance division. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment delivers a range of financial services to commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment comprises sales and service of banking, wealth, and insurance products for consumer, business, and institutional customers. The Group Businesses segment treasury which is responsible for the management of the Group’s balance sheet, group technology which includes functions for the Australian businesses, and core support which covers

