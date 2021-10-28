Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.
