Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.46, but opened at $40.67. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 10,604 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.