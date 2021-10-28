SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKL opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

