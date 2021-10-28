Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.