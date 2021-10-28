Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUWN opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

