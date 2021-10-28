Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 195.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.56% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $98.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

