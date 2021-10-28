Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 4,866 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.88% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSOC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 8.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSOC opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

