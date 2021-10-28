Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 11.52% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODE opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

