Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.5% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 134,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

