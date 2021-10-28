SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $706.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,017. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

