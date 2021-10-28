Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €132.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €120.15 ($141.35) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

