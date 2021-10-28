Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

