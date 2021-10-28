Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

