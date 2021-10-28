Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Down 96.4% in October

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 30th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TWNT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,916. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Tailwind Two Acquisition worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

