TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) President Jaspar Weir Sells 1,974,799 Shares of Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TASK opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.