Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TMIP opened at GBX 102.73 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.99. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 70.57 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.96 ($1.35).

In related news, insider Edward Buttery acquired 40,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

