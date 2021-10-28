TD Securities Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.56.

TSE TPZ opened at C$17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.74. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

