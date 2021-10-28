Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TM17 has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 723 ($9.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 756.81. The stock has a market cap of £950.55 million and a P/E ratio of 42.60.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.