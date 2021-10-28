TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on TMVWY. Oddo Bhf lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeamViewer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $29.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.