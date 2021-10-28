Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THNPF. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Technip Energies stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

