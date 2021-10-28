Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Earnings Results

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

