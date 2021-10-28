Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.11.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.86. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

