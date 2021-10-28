Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.11.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.86. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

