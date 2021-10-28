Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Survey

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 4.05% 0.46% 0.38% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Volatility and Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.79 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -612.00 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.07 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.96

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Tejon Ranch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

