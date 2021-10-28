Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

NYSE:TDY opened at $452.34 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.