Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 244.0% in October

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the September 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 566,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 17,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

