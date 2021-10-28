Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telstra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Telstra has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

