Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

