Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

TPX traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. 5,109,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.