Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.29.

TENB stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

