Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

TENB stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Tenable by 248.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

