Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TENB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

