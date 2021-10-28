Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock worth $5,899,475. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.