Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.15, but opened at $118.98. Teradyne shares last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 19,555 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

