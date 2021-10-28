Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.