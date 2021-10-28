Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.36

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 1962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

