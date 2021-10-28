Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Tesco stock opened at GBX 271.55 ($3.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

