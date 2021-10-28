Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Tesco stock opened at GBX 271.55 ($3.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.83.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.